A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009.Yet, there is a silver lining for patient investors. Shares of some excellent companies have fallen dramatically to very attractive levels. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.Block simplifies financial services for merchants and consumers. Its Square ecosystem removes the complexity from commerce by providing businesses with a cohesive suite of hardware, software, and services. Bundled systems from traditional providers of merchant services are often difficult to integrate and costly to maintain. But all Square products integrate seamlessly, making it easy for sellers to manage an omnichannel business.Continue reading