Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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21.03.2026 19:30:00
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity: This Quantum Stock Looks Primed to Skyrocket
Quantum computing stands to become a lucrative investment field due to its massive upside potential. Some investors are looking at this field like it's their second chance of investing in Nvidia, a stock that turned a $10,000 investment a decade ago into more than $2 million today. One stock I've got my eye on is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), which looks like the current leader in this industry. I'm bullish on its outlook, but I'm also cautious due to the unknown nature of this industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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