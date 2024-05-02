Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 11:46:00

A.P. Moeller-Maersk expects Red Sea disruptions through rest of the year

Shipping giant A.P. Moeller Maersk said it is planning to reroute cargo usually traveling through the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope for the remainder of the year, as it boosted financial guidance.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch

