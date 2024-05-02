|
02.05.2024 11:46:00
A.P. Moeller-Maersk expects Red Sea disruptions through rest of the year
Shipping giant A.P. Moeller Maersk said it is planning to reroute cargo usually traveling through the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope for the remainder of the year, as it boosted financial guidance.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
