Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 30, 2023 to Thursday November 2, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 492,954 7,432,100,427 30 October 2023 580 11,401.1207 6,612,650 31 October 2023 580 11,418.1379 6,622,520 1 November 2023 580 11,615.8103 6,737,170 2 November 2023 600 11,891.7833 7,135,070 Total 30 October-2 November 2023 2,340 27,107,410 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,481 11,584.3376 28,740,742 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 158,157 1,961,183,339 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 497,775 7,487,948,578 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,047,830 32,171,557,606 30 October 2023 2,315 11,655.4320 26,982,325 31 October 2023 2,315 11,665.8898 27,006,535 1 November 2023 2,315 11,849.1274 27,430,730 2 November 2023 2,394 12,143.3521 29,071,185 Total 30 October-2 November 2023 9,339 110,490,775 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,487 11,831.1001 88,579,447 Bought from the Foundation* 2,360 11,831.1190 27,921,441 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 629,323 7,926,607,270 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,067,016 32,398,549,269

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 237,358 A shares and 994,597 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.01% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Within the given time frame, a total of 158,157 A shares and 629,323 B shares have been acquired in the fourth phase of the share buy-back program. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program running from 8 May 2023 has thereby been concluded as per 2 November 2023.

Copenhagen, November 3, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments