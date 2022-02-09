|
09.02.2022 09:17:30
A.P. Moller-Maersk Announces Acquisition Of Pilot Freight Services - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced the intended acquisition of Pilot Freight Services, a U.S.-based first, middle and last mile as well as border crossing solutions provider, specializing in the big and bulky freight segment in North America for B2C and B2B distribution models, from ATL Partners. The transaction price is $1.68 billion equivalent to an enterprise value of $1.8 billion post IFRS-16 lease liabilities.
Headquartered in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania USA, Pilot is a U.S.-based last mile and full mile solutions provider with 87 locations throughout North America, and offices in Spain and The Netherlands. The company specializes in Business-to-Consumer home delivery for big and bulky goods.
The combined Pilot and Maersk scale will offer customers approximately 150 facilities in the U.S., including distribution centers, hubs and stations.
