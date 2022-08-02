|
02.08.2022 09:32:56
A.P. Moller-Maersk Posts Q2 Revenue $21.7 Bln; Lifts FY22 Outlook; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Danish container logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) Tuesday reported that its second-quarter financial performance was ahead of previous expectations driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation within Ocean.
For the quarter, revenue was $21.7 billion, underlying EBITDA was $10.3 billion, and underlying EBIT was $8.9 billion.
Looking ahead, the company has revised fiscal 2022 outlook upwards with underlying EBITDA now expected to be around $37 billion, compared to previously expected around $30 billion, Underlying EBIT is now expected around $31 billion, higher than previous estimate of around $24 billion.
The free cash flow or FCF for the full-year 2022 is now expected to be above $24 billion, while previous outlook was above $19 billion.
The company said the 2022 guidance is currently based on a gradual normalization in Ocean taking place in the fourth quarter of 2022.
A.P. Moller - Maersk will publish its second-quarter result on August 3.
AP Moeller Maersk shares were trading at 20,060 krone, up 1.52 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Anleger in Wien dürften sich zur Wochenmitte zurückhalten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigen am Mittwoch eine Gegenreaktion auf die Verluste vom Vortag.