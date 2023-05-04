|
A.P. Møller - Mærsk Q1 Profit Declines, Revenue Down 26%; Guidance Remains Unchanged
(RTTNews) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its first-quarter share of profit was $2.28 billion compared to $6.78 billion, previous year. Underlying profit declined to $2.56 billion from $7.47 billion. Revenue declined to $14.2 billion from $19.3 billion, prior year.
The company said its first-quarter results reflect the normalisation of global demand and supply, characterised by the inventory corrections seen in Western economies over the past two quarters. This resulted in significantly lower profitability of the three main businesses compared to a year ago, particularly in Ocean, where the profit was lower due to lower volumes and freight rates, the company noted.
Looking forward, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S said its 2023 guidance remains unchanged.
