A.P. Moller - Maersk's Maersk Air Cargo To Be Based In Denmark's Billund Airport

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced Friday the launch of Maersk Air Cargo as its main air freight offering.

Maersk has selected Denmark's second largest airport, Billund, as its air freight hub for Maersk Air Cargo with daily flights creating several jobs in the region. Maersk Air Cargo is expected to be fully operational as of second half of 2022.

Maersk Air Cargo also announced its intent to enter into an agreement with the Flight Personnel Union or FPU, part of the Danish Confederation and Trade Unions or FH.

Maersk's owned controlled capacity, powered by Maersk Air Cargo, would make supply chain journeys more resilient and intuitive.

The new air freight company is the result of the existing in-house aircraft operator, Star Air, which has transferred activities into Maersk Air Cargo.

Maersk last operated from Billund in 2005. Maersk Air Cargo will progressively deploy and operate a controlled capacity of five aircraft, including two new B777F and three leased B767-300 cargo aircraft.

Three new B767-300 freighters will also be added to the US-China operation, which will be initially handled by a third-party operator. The new aircraft are expected to be operational from second half 2022 and onwards up to 2024.

Torben Bengtsson, Global Head of Air & LCL, A.P. Moller - Maersk, said, "We see an increased and continued demand for air cargo both today and going forward as well as a growing demand for end-to-end logistics, why it is important for us to strengthen our own-controlled capacity and advance further on our air freight strategy."