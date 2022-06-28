A Partner in Future-Building: Brian Communications Launches Futuretense Health

New Healthcare Practice Reflects Agency's Growth and Ongoing Work with Thought Leaders Across the Healthcare Industry

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Communications announced today the launch of Futuretense Health, the agency's dedicated healthcare communications practice.

Over three decades, Brian Tierney has counseled and represented some of the most trusted names in healthcare — and beyond. Since founding Brian Communications in 2010, healthcare has been an integral part of the agency's DNA. The creation of Futuretense Health reflects the agency's expanding capabilities and growing roster of clients across the healthcare sector.

"We know healthcare, we know communications and we know how to build strategies that break through the noise," said Brian P. Tierney, founder and CEO of Brian Communications. "Our mission as Futuretense Health reflects the work we've always done: helping healthcare leaders create better futures."

In language, the future tense is a verb form or verbal construction that indicates future action or describes a state of being that does not yet exist.

"The name of our practice speaks to our forward-looking mindset and our bias for action. Whether building brands or navigating complex issues, we take immense pride in partnering with clients to envision possibilities and make those future states a reality," said Brian.

Futuretense Health offers a unique 360° view of the healthcare industry. The practice group works across health systems and physician groups, insurance, managed and value-based care, devices, and vendors. Team members bring deep healthcare communications expertise, as well as the perspective of having interacted with the healthcare system from multiple angles: from the newsroom and the boardroom – including for a large health system and publicly traded companies; as in-house and agency communicators; as top-level policymakers and grassroots campaign strategists; and as people and patients.

"My formula is simple: smart and empathetic people who are passionate about the future of healthcare. We challenge each other to think bigger and fresher, and we continually pressure test our own work," said Brian. "Our diversity of perspectives fuels our creativity, strengthens our work product, and brings tremendous value to our clients."

Futuretense Health is a full-service strategic communications practice of Brian Communications. Core services include strategy and thought leadership, issues and crisis management, internal communications, public relations, advertising and integrated marketing, digital and social, and branding and creative.

In November, Futuretense Health will jointly present the inaugural HealthKey Summit alongside Dune View Strategies, the strategic advisory firm of Daniel J. Hilferty, acclaimed healthcare expert and former president and CEO of Independence Health Group and former chair of the board of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Organized to "unlock the future of healthcare," the event will take place in Philadelphia, by invitation for leaders and innovators in healthcare and adjacent industries.

"We focus on the future because we understand the human stakes in healthcare — and the potential to change lives," said Brian. "Futuretense Health is a partner in architecting and strategically implementing your vision for a better, brighter future in healthcare."

Contact:

Zack Rearick, Futuretense Health

zack.rearick@futuretensehealth.com

724-594-3824

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-partner-in-future-building-brian-communications-launches-futuretense-health-301576939.html

SOURCE Brian Communications