01.04.2022 14:05:31
A passion for shaping the future of Bachem: Interview with Diana Rinderle
Diana Rinderle, Site Communications Lead Bachem Bubendorf (Switzerland), spoke with us recently about her experience at Bachem, what innovation means to her, and what she looks forward to in the future at Bachem.How long have you been with Bachem?I have been working at Bachem for 13 years. For the first three years, I did my chemical lab technician apprenticeship. Then I studied Business & Chemistry at the University of Zurich. After my graduation, I returned to Bachem. I had the opportunity to work in production as a technical author, then in Quality Assurance as a Quality Engineering specialist before working for Site Management, first as Senior Assistant to the Site Manager, followed by my current role as Site Communications Lead.Briefly, what do you do at Bachem?My work includes a variety of tasks and responsibilities. It starts with strategic and operational support for Site Management and continues with internal communication, event management, and project work. For example, I am leading site-wide projects like a project for the workplace of the future at Bachem. In 2021, I led the organization of Bachem’s 50th anniversary.What do you like the most about your job?I like the versatility of topics I work on. And I love the spirit in the team. You can feel the enthusiasm and commitment of everybody.There are simply great people working in Team Bachem and I am excited to be a part of it!Diana RinderleSite Communications Lead , Bachem BubendorfWhat does innovation mean for you?Innovation does not always mean creating the next big idea. You can innovate by looking at something you know from a different angle – and improving it.Do you see Bachem as an innovative company?Bachem has been an innovative company from the very beginning. In our business, it is crucial to meet our customers’ expectations. This mentality runs through the entire organization: continuous improvement and innovation.Bachem continues to grow: what are you looking forward to in the future?Bachem’s growth offers many opportunities. As sub-project manager, I have the unique opportunity to accompany the construction of our largest office building, which also includes a staff restaurant and a daycare center, and to help shape the working environment of the future. I am pleased that my voice counts and that I can actively contribute my expertise as part of shaping Bachem’s future. About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
