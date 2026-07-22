Paychex Aktie
WKN: 868284 / ISIN: US7043261079
|
22.07.2026 23:10:28
A Paychex Chairman Gave Away 9,309 Shares but Keeps Roughly $50 Million
Chairman Martin Mucci reported a disposition of 9,309 shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Paychex, Inc. is a market-leading provider of human capital management solutions with a market capitalization of $41.0 billion and TTM revenues of $6.5 billion. The company maintains a diversified service portfolio serving multiple geographies and positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider for SME payroll and HR operations. Paychex's recurring revenue model and established customer relationships provide a stable financial foundation within the staffing and employment services sector.Mucci leads the eponymous Mucci Family Foundation, which supports higher education initiatives as well as regional community programs, and gifts like this are often driven by estate and philanthropic planning. It’s also worth noting Mucci still holds about 435,000 shares directly, so the former CEO turned chairman remains one of Paychex's most invested insiders. The company under him spent the past year growing faster than its stock. Paychex wrapped fiscal 2026 in June with revenue up 17% to $6.51 billion and adjusted earnings per share up 11% to $5.51, absorbing the Paycor acquisition. Then it guided fiscal 2027 to just 5% to 6% revenue growth. CEO John Gibson credited "the successful integration of Paycor to advance our upmarket expansion." For long-term investors, that guidance explains the roughly 20% slide in the shares, but the gift itself says nothing bearish. The decelerating outlook is the thing that actually deserves the scrutiny.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paychex Inc.
Analysen zu Paychex Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Paychex Inc.
|96,22
|-0,62%