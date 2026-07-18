PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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19.07.2026 00:55:01
A PayPal Vice President Sold Nearly 4,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.
Aaron Webster, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Risk Officer at PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), disposed of 3,883 shares on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($47.37); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($55.52).PayPal Holdings operates as a leading global digital payments infrastructure provider with substantial scale, evidenced by its $33.7 billion TTM revenue base and $50 billion market capitalization. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its extensive multi-brand ecosystem, established merchant relationships, and technological platform that facilitates transactions across diverse geographies and currencies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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