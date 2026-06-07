Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

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07.06.2026 16:00:00

A Post-Earnings Sell-Off Could Be an Incredible Buying Opportunity for This Stock

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have had a significant impact on many software companies over the last few years. Many are actively looking to integrate new AI features while defending against disruption. Stock analysts have been trying to understand the impact of AI across various software segments and what future earnings will look like, leading to a massive sell-off across the sector earlier this year.Software stocks aren't out of the woods yet. A slightly disappointing earnings outlook could send a stock cratering. That was the case with Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), the cybersecurity software company. Its early-2027 guidance came up well short of expectations, sending the stock 32% lower after its report. Shares have bounced back slightly but remain an incredible buying opportunity for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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