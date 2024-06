A Potential Lifetime of Passive Income Could Be Hiding Right in Front of You

There are lots of ways to start generating passive income. One option that you might have overlooked is that while we all need a place to live, not everybody can afford to buy a home and must rent instead. Being a landlord and owning a rental property can be an excellent source of durable passive income. However, you don't have to buy a single-family home to collect rental income. A much easier and lower-cost approach is to invest in a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning rental homes. Two REITs focused on single-family rental properties trade publicly, enabling anyone to invest in them through a brokerage account. Here's a closer look at these REITs, which make it easy for anyone to start collecting passive income from rental properties. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is the nation's leading single-family home leasing and management company. The residential REIT currently owns or manages over 105,000 homes across 16 major U.S. housing markets, predominantly in the Sun Belt. It focuses on cities where the population and jobs are growing fastest, which drives strong demand for housing. Demand is so strong (and supplies tight) that it's currently 31% more affordable to rent than buy in its markets. That keeps occupancy high, enabling Invitation Homes to increase rents at healthy rates. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel