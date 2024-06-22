|
22.06.2024 11:17:00
A Potential Lifetime of Passive Income Could Be Hiding Right in Front of You
There are lots of ways to start generating passive income. One option that you might have overlooked is that while we all need a place to live, not everybody can afford to buy a home and must rent instead. Being a landlord and owning a rental property can be an excellent source of durable passive income. However, you don't have to buy a single-family home to collect rental income. A much easier and lower-cost approach is to invest in a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning rental homes. Two REITs focused on single-family rental properties trade publicly, enabling anyone to invest in them through a brokerage account. Here's a closer look at these REITs, which make it easy for anyone to start collecting passive income from rental properties. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is the nation's leading single-family home leasing and management company. The residential REIT currently owns or manages over 105,000 homes across 16 major U.S. housing markets, predominantly in the Sun Belt. It focuses on cities where the population and jobs are growing fastest, which drives strong demand for housing. Demand is so strong (and supplies tight) that it's currently 31% more affordable to rent than buy in its markets. That keeps occupancy high, enabling Invitation Homes to increase rents at healthy rates. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|25,93%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.