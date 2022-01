A Profitable High-Growth Stock With a $21.5 Billion Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Have you ever gone on a business trip or taken clients out to dinner, and then had to wait months for your employer to reimburse you? If so, you aren't alone. The process can be a drag on employees' cash flows and -- just as important -- introduce a lot of pain and stress for everyone involved. Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY), which recently had its initial public offering, was at first envisioned as a way to help the homeless get food. But it has evolved to also tackle the headache created by expense reporting.In this Jan. 11 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, you'll get all the details you need to see if this small-cap stock can capitalize on the enormous opportunity in front of it. At the end, you'll also see how the stock fared on each Brian's investing frameworks.Continue reading