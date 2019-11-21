A Quarter Century: Travel Leader Fare Buzz Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fare Buzz, the leading provider of the best deals for flights, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its founding on Nov 14, 2019. Fare Buzz was established on the promise to provide customers and travel partners with travel services based on specialized knowledge and exemplary customer care, combined with access to low fares, that would deliver outstanding long-term value.

"Twenty-five years in business within an industry fraught with change is a major milestone," said CEO Arnold Walter who attributes the company's longevity to its people. "Many members of our Fare Buzz team have been with us for more than 15 years. We really treat everyone as a member of the family"

The company has maintained its corporate offices in New York City since the very beginning in November 1994 and added additional technical and customer service offices in India over time. In response to the company's growth, Fare Buzz is expanding its corporate headquarters in NYC by relocating to new offices near Times Square in December.

Fare Buzz transitioned from a traditional travel agency, whose model was to provide services focused on point-to-point trips, to a tech savvy travel company with online and mobile applications that still maintains personalized customer service with live, on-call travel counselors.

"A major reason for our continued success is our 'best-in-class-business-travel service' philosophy," said Walter. "While an online booking platform seems convenient at first glance, they have grown in complexity and an overwhelming number of choices. Travelers increasingly seek the guidance of experienced travel advisors."

Originally serving the New York City metro area, Fare Buzz's footprint has expanded beyond the city to serve global business customers, corporate travel managers, travel agents, and agencies.

"Our knowledgeable travel advisors are a valuable resource for luxury and business travelers and have become indispensable to corporate travel managers and travel agents," said Walter. "We have long-term relationships with many of our clients and partners which enables us to design travel that will give our customers the best experience. We want to exceed their expectations."

The next few years will be marked by opportunities for growth and technology innovation in the travel industry, as well as for Fare Buzz employees and partners. Travel industry data indicates that U.S. travel agency sales will grow nearly 13 percent from $112.8 billion in 2017 to $127 billion in 2021.

"Our goal is to be here for years to come — to create opportunities, drive industry transformation, provide excellent experiences to our customers and travel partners, and be a positive force in the lives of the people we serve," Walter said.

For a quarter century, Fare Buzz has remained a leading travel management agency that helps travel agents and travel managers by delivering convenience and unbeatable value in business class travel and related travel products. We offer concierge service that includes booking airline tickets, hotels, car rentals and vacation rentals while building committed, long-lasting relationships with our clients through personalized attention. Fare Buzz enables frequent travelers, corporate travel planners and travel agencies to cut travel expenses with deeply discounted rates that fits within their budget while still maintaining the luxury of traveling business class.

