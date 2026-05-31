Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

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31.05.2026 14:15:00

A Rare Buying Opportunity May Be Here With This Top Stock

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a very particular kind of stock. It pays no dividend, so income investors won't appreciate today's investment opportunity. It isn't cheap, so value investors will not like it either. It is a growth stock, most appropriate for those with a more aggressive streak. The opportunity today is Intuitive Surgical's roughly 30% decline in stock price since the start of 2026. Here's why this drawdown may be a rare buying opportunity for this top surgical robotics stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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