Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
31.05.2026 14:15:00
A Rare Buying Opportunity May Be Here With This Top Stock
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a very particular kind of stock. It pays no dividend, so income investors won't appreciate today's investment opportunity. It isn't cheap, so value investors will not like it either. It is a growth stock, most appropriate for those with a more aggressive streak. The opportunity today is Intuitive Surgical's roughly 30% decline in stock price since the start of 2026. Here's why this drawdown may be a rare buying opportunity for this top surgical robotics stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!