A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recessions often have warning signs before they occur. And one such warning flashed last week. The curve for five-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields inverted with the longer-term yield falling lower than the shorter-term yield. Such inverted yield curves hint that investors are worried about the prospects for the U.S. economy. Granted, economists monitor the relationship between the two-year Treasury yield and 10-year yield more closely. That yield curve also briefly inverted last Tuesday before flattening out then inverted again on Thursday.Inverted yield curves don't always mean that a recession is coming. But they frequently do. If that's the case this time around, here are three stocks to buy to be prepared.Continue reading