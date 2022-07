A Recession May Be Coming. Is It Safe to Invest More of Your Money?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Will the U.S. enter recession territory later this year or early next? It's certainly possible.The Federal Reserve has been moving forward with interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that has the potential to force the economy into a downward spiral.When borrowing rates get too high, consumers tend to spend less. That's what the Fed is banking on. But if consumer spending declines to an extreme degree, it could lead to a period of economic decline and rampant unemployment.Continue reading