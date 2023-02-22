A Recession May Be Inevitable: 1 ETF to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For months, economists have debated the likelihood of a recession. While some people are still optimistic that we can avoid it, a recession is beginning to look more likely.A stronger-than-expected jobs report was cause for celebration for some, as job losses are a hallmark of recessions. A historically low unemployment rate also means the economy is showing no signs of slowing down, which can be a positive.However, inflation also remains stubbornly high, which could lead the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in its interest rate hikes -- which has the potential to result in a recession.Continue reading