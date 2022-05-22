Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
A Recession Won't Change My Investing Strategy. Here's Why
An impending recession is the worst nightmare of a lot of investors. But honestly, I'm not too worried about it. That doesn't mean I like losing money -- far from it. But I feel confident in my investing strategy, and I trust it can carry me through. Here's why.Even the most profitable stocks have had their ups and downs over the years. Most of the time, they eventually rebound. But this can take months or even years. It's tempting to try to sell quickly when you see share prices plummeting to prevent further losses. But often, this just turns a temporary loss into a permanent one. Had you just held on to the stock and waited for the share price to come back up, you could've regained all you lost and then some.Continue reading
