|
08.02.2022 04:00:32
A Record Low Number of People Think Now is the Time to Buy a House
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Only a quarter of Americans, the fewest ever on record, consider right now the right time to purchase a new abode, according to a survey released Monday by Fannie Mae.Rising home prices and mortgage rates have scared away consumers worried about affordability -- but the "good" news is there are hardly any homes left for them to buy anyway. Call it the best of a worst-case scenario.Continue reading
