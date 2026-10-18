A Record Number of S&P 500 Companies Issued Upbeat Guidance Before Earnings Season. Should You Buy an Index Fund Now?

Going into third-quarter earnings season, 72 S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) companies issued positive guidance for their quarterly earnings per share, according to FactSet. That's the most for any quarter since FactSet started tracking the count in 2006. The last record was 65, set in the second quarter of 2021.

Positive, in FactSet's terms, means a company's own forecast was above Wall Street's average estimate from the day before. Simply put, 72 companies told analysts their numbers were too low.

This seems like good news for anybody who holds a fund tracking the index, like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO). But the timing makes the choice trickier. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is about 1% below its Oct. 6 closing high, and the Vanguard fund trades near $709 a share.

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