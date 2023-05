A Reopening China is More Bust Than Blockbuster

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Hey China, wake-up sleepyhead!Western companies were no doubt licking their lips as Beijing began to drop its stringent zero-covid policies late last year. But five months into 2023, and it's clear the post-pandemic era's sleeping giant is still hitting the snooze button.Continue reading