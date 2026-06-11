Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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11.06.2026 11:30:00
A Robinhood Insider Just Bought a Boatload of Shares of the Beaten-Down Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?
It's been a tough year for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock, with shares down about 25% year to date. However, one insider has seen an opportunity in the weakness. Director Micky Malka bought a boatload of shares through his Ribbit Capital fund.Malka's fund focuses on fintech investments, and Robinhood is the fund's third-largest investment behind Nu Holdings and Figure Technology. He also sits on MercadoLibre's board. In late May and early June, he bought 23.6 million shares, worth around $35 million, through the online broker. Notably, the buys were a reversal of sentiment, as he was selling shares as recently as August 2025, when he sold shares at prices over $100. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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