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16.05.2026 19:00:00
A Roth IRA Conversion Could Raise Your 2026 Tax Bill. Here Are 3 Reasons to Do It Anyway.
You want to pay as little as possible in taxes, but when it comes to retirement savings, there's a trade-off you have to weigh. Using tax-deferred accounts, like traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, lowers your tax bill today, but it increases your future tax burden.You can mitigate this by doing a Roth IRA conversion now. This changes some of your tax-deferred savings into Roth savings, which allow for tax-free withdrawals in retirement. The move will increase your tax bill this year, but you may want to do it anyway if any of the three things appeal to you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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