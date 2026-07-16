Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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16.07.2026 22:13:41
A Sea Limited Billionaire Sold $4.4 Million in Stock but Kept Billions More
COO Ye Gang disclosed a sale of 40,000 Class A ordinary shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) for about $4.4 million in a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($110.94); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($111.36).Sea Limited is a diversified digital platform operator with a $68.2 billion market capitalization and TTM revenues of $25.2 billion, positioning it as a leading technology conglomerate in emerging markets. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem spanning entertainment, commerce, and fintech to capture multiple revenue streams while maintaining significant scale across geographically fragmented markets. Sea's competitive advantage derives from its multi-platform approach, deep regional expertise in Southeast Asia and Latin America, and ability to cross-monetize its user base across its three core business segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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