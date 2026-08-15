Sea Aktie

Sea für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005

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15.08.2026 19:43:34

A Sea Limited Insider Sold Into a Strong Quarter. Here's What to Know

Li Xiaodong, the chairman and CEO of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), reported a sale of about 1.1 million Class A ordinary shares on August 11, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($129.80); post-transaction value based on the August 11 market close ($131.51).Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with a market capitalization of $70 billion, generating $25.2 billion in TTM revenue across three core business segments. The company leverages its diversified portfolio to capture multiple revenue streams within high-growth emerging markets, establishing a competitive moat through integrated digital services that drive cross-platform user engagement and ecosystem stickiness.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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