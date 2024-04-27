|
27.04.2024 22:02:00
A Second-Chance Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Down 17% to Buy Now
When a great company's stock trades for a fair price, it's usually worth buying. It rarely pays to wait for a better price, even if the stock has gone up significantly over the past few months.But sometimes you'll get lucky, and the market will put a great stock on sale due to near-term concerns. Meanwhile, the long-term outlook for the company still looks promising. Those second chances are rare, so you should pounce on them when you see them.The market appears to be giving investors a great second chance with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) right now. Despite strong first-quarter earnings, analysts were scared off by the company's plans to increase spending, particularly focusing on its potential in artificial intelligence (AI). Shares currently trade 17% below where they were just two weeks ago after a steep post-earnings sell-off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!