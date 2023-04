A Shiba Inu Mascot Is Up on Twitter -- the Price of Dogecoin Is Soaring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of the meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had surged by nearly 26% as of 3:57 p.m. ET today after the Shiba Inu mascot replaced the Blue bird icon on Twitter 's home page. The price of another meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was also up about 4.4% today for what I assume are similar reasons.Twitter is now owned by the billionaire Elon Musk who is a well-known Dogecoin supporter, with the token supposedly being one of three cryptocurrencies that Musk owns. In many past instances, comments that Musk has made about Dogecoin have led the token's price to surge.Today, on the home page of Twitter, a picture of a Shiba Inu dog, which is Dogecoin's mascot, replaced the Blue bird icon typically in the top left corner of Twitter's home feed. Dogecoin followers have long wondered whether Musk might incorporate some kind of crypto component into Twitter and accept Doge as payment. Furthermore, Musk tweeted out this picture below.