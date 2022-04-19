A SHOC ENERGY RAISES $29 MILLION IN SERIES B ROUND WITH ALL-STAR ROSTER OF ATHLETES AND CELEBRITY INVESTORS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A SHOC Energy, a modern performance energy drink created for today's active generation, announces a $29 million Series B funding round led by investments from existing investors, strategic participants, prominent athletes and celebrities to fuel the rapid growth of the brand. A SHOC continues to evolve the energy category by pushing the envelope in performance with progressive natural ingredients that help athletes and every-day active people reach their peak.

The round included participation from an exceptional group of strategic investors including Bryson DeChambeau (Professional Golf), Aaron Judge (Professional Baseball), Brooks Koepka (Professional Golf), Freddie Freeman (2021 World Series Champion), Chase Young (Professional Football), Chase Elliott (NASCAR Cup Champion), Paul Rodriguez (Professional Skateboarding), Lexi Thompson (Professional Golf), and Michael Strahan (Professional Football and Television Personality and Journalist).

"We're extremely proud to be partnering with so many world-class names in sports, business, and entertainment," said Paul Nadel, CEO of A SHOC Energy. "In just three years, A SHOC has grown to have a nationwide footprint with multiple products elevating the functional training of professional athletes and helping everyday people reach peak performance. We are so fortunate to continue our growth with this amazing group of investors who not only believe in our brand, but also seek to empower people to live healthy and active lifestyles."

A SHOC Energy was founded in California in 2019 to evolve the energy drink category with a functional beverage that has ingredients charged by nature. Since then, the brand has quickly made a name for itself among celebrities and athletes, earning national distribution and partnering with world-renowned action-sports brands.

The funding will go toward expanding A SHOC Energy's national sales team, executing its partnerships with Thrill One and Chase Elliott/Hendrick Motorsports, creating and distributing digital content with its strategic sports and entertainment partners, and continuing to innovate the best products in the industry.

A SHOC is currently available across the country at national and local retailers. To learn more about A SHOC, please visit www.ashoc.com and @ashocenergy on Instagram.

About A SHOC Energy

Based in Newport Beach, Calif., A SHOC Energy is the fast-growing, healthy, active energy beverage brand that is changing the energy game with more natural, better-for-you products. The company's energy drinks feature more functional ingredients, including plant-based natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, ocean mineral electrolytes, nine essential amino acids, and BCAAs with no sugar, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. A SHOC Energy is distributed nationally by Keurig Dr Pepper. More information on A SHOC Energy is available at ashoc.com or on Instagram at @ashocenergy .

