06.12.2022 21:16:17
A Shocking Change at Tesla Is a Warning for Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started offering discounts on vehicles, an early sign that demand may not be as strong as the company hoped to end the year. Is this a sign that margins and earnings will be under pressure in 2023? Travis Hoium digs into the numbers in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 2, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 6, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
