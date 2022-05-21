|
A Simple Yet Life-Changing Lesson From the 2022 Nasdaq Bear Market
On May 12, the Nasdaq Composite briefly touched a new 52-week low of 11,108.76, which represented a drawdown of more than 30% from its all-time high (recorded in Nov. 2021). Yet the sell-off has been much worse for many individual stocks. Even after a strong rebound for the index the following day, shares of Amazon are down over 40% from their all-time high. Companies like Netflix are down 75% from their all-time highs.When markets are in dire straits, people often feel helpless and search for actionable insights. It's a classic fight-or-flight response, but sometimes the best course of action is to be patient and let time work in your favor.However, it's important not to confuse patience with complacency as there are many valuable lessons investors can take away from the 2022 bear market and apply to their investment strategies down the road. Here's why I think the importance of portfolio allocation and position weightings is a lesson that could be life-changing for investors -- especially those that are experiencing what could be their first prolonged bear market.Continue reading
