A Small, Optimistic Step Into A New Year - New Study Reveals The Benefits Of Developing A More Positive Attitude

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's the chorus of every happy song, the lesson from the lips of every purported guru, and the policy of every puppet on kids' TV shows: Be positive. Easier said than done, of course. One need only tune into the news for 60 seconds to determine that there is little hope for a better world in 2020. However, research from Queendom.com reveals that developing a more positive attitude - not the "Pollyanna flying on a unicorn" kind of optimism - has a number of benefits, including better emotional health, higher self-esteem, and a happier life in general.

Analyzing data from 2,933 people who took the Big Five Personality Test, Queendom researchers compared the personality, lifestyle, and experiences of people with a positive attitude to their more negative counterparts. Here's what the study revealed:

AMONG THOSE WITH A POSITIVE ATTITUDE:

> 62% are actively striving for self-improvement (compared to 42% of people with a negative attitude).

> 72% are highly self-motivated (compared to 49% of people with a negative attitude).

> 78% have a strong drive to succeed (compared to 60% of people with a negative attitude).

> 49% said they achieve most of the goals they set for themselves (compared to 24% of people with a negative attitude).

> 85% love themselves (compared to 47% of people with a negative attitude).

> 85% have been told that they are easy to talk to and get along with (compared to 59% of people with a negative attitude).

> 46% are very popular (compared to 24% of people with a negative attitude).

> 47% are known for their patience (compared to 18% of people with a negative attitude).

> 65% are good under pressure (compared to 47% of people with a negative attitude).

> 52% enjoy trying new things (compared to 38% of people with a negative attitude).

AMONG THOSE WITH A NEGATIVE ATTITUDE:

> 66% have a tendency to procrastinate (compared to 40% of people with a positive attitude).

> 69% get upset when they don't get their way (compared to 29% of people with a positive attitude).

> 75% experience frequent self-doubt and tend to second-guess themselves (compared to 43% of people with a positive attitude).

> 60% said that they frequently - from several times a month to several times a week - find themselves in conflict situations (compared to 31% of people with a positive attitude).

> 88% said that they frequently experience negative emotions, like anger, sadness, and anxiety (compared to 47% of people with a positive attitude).

> 70% said that they have to deal with frequent emotional ups and downs (compared to 33% of people with a positive attitude).

> 28% have visited a therapist in the last two years, while 19% have been thinking about seeking therapy (compared to 19% and 10% respectively among positive people).

"We often dismiss positive thinking as a sort of 'cotton-candy' pseudo-psychology," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests, the parent company of Queendom. "The truth is, psychologists like Dr. Martin Seligman have spent decades studying the effects of positive thoughts and positive emotions on a variety of health and social factors. Research has consistently shown that people who adopt a positive attitude tend to have more friends, are more successful, are less anxious, experience better physical health, and even live longer. It's important to understand, however, that when we talk about positive thinking, we're not referring to reckless optimism; it's not a matter of ignoring problems, pretending that everything is fine when it's not, or refusing to take precautions because you're going to use your positive thinking to keep you safe. Positive thinkers are also realists. They plan and prepare for the worst, but they keep their mind focused on possibility, success, and the best-outcome conceivable. Rather than spending the day complaining, they look for the silver lining. It's not so much about ignoring the negative as it is focusing on the positive. So if you're looking for a good New Year's resolution, make it your goal to develop a more positive attitude. You have nothing to lose, but much to gain."

TIPS ON HOW TO OME MORE POSITIVE

Here are some tips from the researchers at Queendom on how to develop a more positive attitude…with one caveat: Shifting perspective will take some time, particularly for people who are very pessimistic. The goal is to put a conscious effort into making small, gradual changes. Research has shown that trying to go from extreme pessimism to extreme optimism is not only difficult, it's also counterproductive.

> Start a gratitude journal. At the end of each day, write down all the positive things that happened to you throughout the day, along with everything you're grateful for. This is an excellent first step for negative thinkers who want to change their mindset.

> Every time something good happens, smile and say "Thank you" to yourself.

> Read books on positive thinking. Some suggestions: The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff by Richard Carlson, and Authentic Happiness by Martin Seligman.

> Look for the bright side of every failure, even if it's something as simple as, "If this ever happens again, I will know what it's like and I will know what to do." Take setbacks as lessons to learn. What do you know now that you didn't know before this event occurred? What are some practical ways in which you can apply the wisdom you have gained? How does this experience make you a better person?

> Reframe negative events. Not receiving the promotion you wanted, or getting dumped, are unpleasant experiences, but rather than focusing only on what you've lost, look for what you have also gained. Not getting promoted means leans stress and responsibility. It's an opportunity to look at other career options, maybe even go back to school. Getting dumped is a chance to spend some quality time with yourself. It's a chance to get back to activities that you love to do on your own.

> Rather than complaining about other people's actions (e.g., a driver cuts you off in traffic), develop compassion. Try to come up with alternative motives for their behavior - aside from "because they're a jerk."

> Turn off the news sometimes, or look for positive headlines.

> Use visualization techniques. Imagine a positive outcome to your biggest worries.

> Reframe negative self-talk, and challenge your doubts like a lawyer at a trial. "Why do you believe that this is not going to work out? What proof do you have?"

> Engage in activities that you enjoy, and/or that make you laugh. Fill your day with humor and delight.

