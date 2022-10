A Smart Way to Pass On Generational Wealth With a Roth IRA

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've been sleeping on a Roth IRA (individual retirement account), now is the time to wake up and unwrap its full potential. Although the account garners a lot of attention for the tax-free withdrawals you can receive after you hit age 59 1/2, the benefits can stretch beyond you. Your Roth IRA can serve as a tax-free wealth-building vehicle for the next generation. If you want to set your heirs up for financial success, here are some Roth IRA benefits and considerations to make the process a breeze.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading