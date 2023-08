A social tariff could bring a warm glow to UK energy policy

A lower price cap will still mean unaffordable bills for many. Yet a fairer alternative has been quietly droppedNearly a decade ago, former Labour leader Ed Miliband sowed the seeds of the energy price cap, vowing to protect households from unfair tariffs by freezing their energy bills. But even though a cap has been in place since 2018, bills today can be far from affordable, even when they are fair.On Friday, industry regulator Ofgem will set its new limit on how much suppliers can charge per unit of gas and electricity. Analysts at Cornwall Insight expect it to lower the energy price cap from £2,074 a year for the typical household to £1,823, which would be its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel