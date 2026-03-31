Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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31.03.2026 15:15:00

A SpaceX IPO Could Open the Door for More Investment Into Smaller Space Companies Like Rocket Lab and Planet Labs

In the past decade, everyday investors have had ample opportunity to get in on the ground floor of growth industries like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). However, so far it's played out differently with space stocks. Sure, there have been a few space exploration companies that have gone public during this time frame, but the largest name in the space, Elon Musk's SpaceX, remains private.As a result, insiders and private investors have benefited from the start-up's rise to a sky-high valuation. Meanwhile, everyday investors have stayed stuck on the sidelines. Still, this could soon change. SpaceX is expected to file for an IPO that would raise up to $75 billion and value the company at $1.75 trillion.  Moreover, while there is ample excitement among public investors to get in on a SpaceX IPO, the best move may be to capitalize on a possible indirect effect of a SpaceX IPO: greater attention and appreciation for the existing, smaller publicly traded space stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

PLANET INC 1 247,00 0,08% PLANET INC
Planet Labs 24,20 0,00% Planet Labs
Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 55,50 11,45% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
Tesla 321,05 3,56% Tesla

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