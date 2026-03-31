Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
31.03.2026 15:15:00
A SpaceX IPO Could Open the Door for More Investment Into Smaller Space Companies Like Rocket Lab and Planet Labs
In the past decade, everyday investors have had ample opportunity to get in on the ground floor of growth industries like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). However, so far it's played out differently with space stocks. Sure, there have been a few space exploration companies that have gone public during this time frame, but the largest name in the space, Elon Musk's SpaceX, remains private.As a result, insiders and private investors have benefited from the start-up's rise to a sky-high valuation. Meanwhile, everyday investors have stayed stuck on the sidelines. Still, this could soon change. SpaceX is expected to file for an IPO that would raise up to $75 billion and value the company at $1.75 trillion. Moreover, while there is ample excitement among public investors to get in on a SpaceX IPO, the best move may be to capitalize on a possible indirect effect of a SpaceX IPO: greater attention and appreciation for the existing, smaller publicly traded space stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PLANET INC
Analysen zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PLANET INC
|1 247,00
|0,08%
|Planet Labs
|24,20
|0,00%
|Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
|55,50
|11,45%
|Tesla
|321,05
|3,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Entspannung in Nahost: ATX legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Kräftiges Plus an den US-Börsen -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte die Verlustzone am Dienstag hinter sich lassen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. An den Börsen in Asien waren mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.