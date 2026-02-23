NOW Aktie
A SpaceX IPO Is Coming, but You Don't Have to Wait. Here's How Retail Investors Can Buy SpaceX Shares Right Now.
2026 could be a massive year for initial public offerings, with AI leaders OpenAI and Anthropic considering public market debuts, along with Elon Musk's SpaceX.SpaceX has been in the news a lot recently. A Feb. 2 blog post from Elon Musk announced a private markets merger between SpaceX and xAI, Musk's AI company, along with Musk's description of his intention to launch AI data centers in space. The merger was reportedly made at a valuation of $1.25 trillion, with SpaceX valued at $1 trillion and xAI valued at $250 billion. Meanwhile, news reports claim the company is aiming for a $1.5 trillion valuation for its upcoming IPO. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
