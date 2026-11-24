Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.11.2026 22:07:02
A SpaceX-Tesla Deal Could Come in December. Here's Why 1 Group of Investors Should Be Worried.
A merger between Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would have far-reaching consequences, not least by combining a leader in physical artificial intelligence (AI) -- Tesla's electric vehicles, robotaxi, and Optimus robots -- with a company that has a rapidly growing AI infrastructure services business (SpaceX).
That combination could have profound consequences for the major near-term catalyst for both companies, namely robotaxi, and that should be considered a threat to Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Here's why.
To be clear and consistent, I don't think aggressively pursuing a merger is in the best interest of Tesla shareholders right now. In truth, we don't know if a bid will occur and what the terms will be. However, it strikes me that Tesla shareholders have waited for years and endured plenty of missed robotaxi timelines, the disappointments of Cybertruck, and industrywide downward revisions to electric vehicle sales, only to sell out just as Tesla is set to scale up its robotaxi rollout.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|350,75
|-0,69%
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