Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.10.2026 17:20:01
A SpaceX-Tesla Merger Could Happen Before the End of 2026. Here's What That Could Mean for the Stocks
Elon Musk runs both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as just SpaceX. Both businesses work on overlapping projects at times, and there's considerable incentive for them to merge, as doing so could unlock synergies and make it easier for them to raise money. Plus, combined, their growth potential would be even more massive, potentially attracting more growth investors along the way.
Many growth investors and analysts have concluded that it's a matter of when, not if, a merger will take place. There have even been rumblings that a deal could materialize before the year comes to a close. But that doesn't mean either stock would be likely to surge if that were to happen.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|328,50
|3,92%
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