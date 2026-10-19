A SpaceX-Tesla Merger Could Happen Before the End of 2026. Here's What That Could Mean for the Stocks

Elon Musk runs both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as just SpaceX. Both businesses work on overlapping projects at times, and there's considerable incentive for them to merge, as doing so could unlock synergies and make it easier for them to raise money. Plus, combined, their growth potential would be even more massive, potentially attracting more growth investors along the way.

Many growth investors and analysts have concluded that it's a matter of when, not if, a merger will take place. There have even been rumblings that a deal could materialize before the year comes to a close. But that doesn't mean either stock would be likely to surge if that were to happen.

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