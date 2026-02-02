Answer Holdings Aktie
A Stock Market Crash in 2026? These Warning Signs Make the Answer Seem Obvious.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) posted double-digit gains in each of the last three years. The benchmark index has already added 1.4% year to date, and many Wall Street analysts expect it to end 2026 with another double-digit return.However, quite a few signals are flashing a warning right now that investors would do well to pay attention to.The benchmark index is, by historical standards, trading at a high premium. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is about 22, a much pricier figure than its 30-year average of about 17, according to research compiled by investment firm J.P. Morgan. The last time the forward P/E was this high, it was just before the tech sell-off in 2021. Before that, it broke the 20-mark plane in the late '90s as dot-com fever was about to crash. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
