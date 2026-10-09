A Stock Market Crash Is Coming By the End of 2027, According to Some Economists. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy Before That Happens

Equity markets have performed well this year despite several challenges, including a shaky geopolitical landscape and rising energy prices. But how much longer will this run last? Not much, according to some economists, who predict that a market downturn and a recession could happen by the end of 2027. These experts may be wrong. It wouldn't be the first time. However, it's still a good strategy to buy shares of companies that can navigate downturns fairly well and deliver competitive returns long after the downturn. Here are two stocks to buy that may fit those criteria: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Image source: The Motley Fool. Image source: The Motley Fool.

No company is fully immune to recessions or market crashes, but drugmakers like AbbVie are comparatively well-positioned to handle them. The pharmaceutical leader has a deep portfolio of medicines across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more.

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