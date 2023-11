A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid, According to Wall Street

Wall Street expects strong earnings to drive the stock market higher. The S&P 500 carries a consensus price target of 5,038, implying a 14% upside over the next year. That bottom-up forecast combines the median price target on every stock in the index, blending more than 11,000 individual ratings, according to FactSet.Any upward momentum in the market could be especially pronounced in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks given the enthusiasm inspired by the technology. But investors need to pick and choose carefully. For instance, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are recognized leaders in certain portions of the AI value chain, but Wall Street views the companies very differently.Amazon has a median 12-month price target of $175 per share, implying a 22% upside from its current price. But Palantir has a median 12-month price target of $16 per share, implying a 19% downside from its current price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel