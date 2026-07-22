Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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22.07.2026 18:31:00
A Strange Pairing Between Stellantis and Carvana Is a Match Made in Heaven
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) turned many investors' heads when it began scooping up brick-and-mortar dealerships recently. The strategic move seemed to go against the entire company's vision of online used-car sales (we'll get into that in a second). A smaller detail many overlooked was that Carvana opted to buy Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) dealerships primarily, a strange decision given the automaker's long list of recent struggles and receding market share. That said, this strange pairing might just be a match made in heaven for Carvana, and here's why.At first glance, Carvana scooping up physical dealerships goes against its historic strategy, but in reality, it's attempting to disrupt the age-old dealership model as we know it. As it attempts this strategic pivot, there's also reason to believe the synergy created could reward investors. Jeep will play a big role in reversing market share losses. Image source: Stellantis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Stellantis
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17:58
|Minuszeichen in Paris: CAC 40 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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15:58
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|Mittwochshandel in Paris: CAC 40 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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|Freundlicher Handel: CAC 40 verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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|Optimismus in Paris: Gewinne im CAC 40 (finanzen.at)
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22.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Stellantis
|14.07.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.06.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|14.07.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.06.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|02.06.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|26.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.07.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|26.05.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carvana Co Registered Shs -A-
|53,09
|-3,42%
|Stellantis
|5,03
|-0,71%