Stellantis Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

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22.07.2026 18:31:00

A Strange Pairing Between Stellantis and Carvana Is a Match Made in Heaven

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) turned many investors' heads when it began scooping up brick-and-mortar dealerships recently. The strategic move seemed to go against the entire company's vision of online used-car sales (we'll get into that in a second). A smaller detail many overlooked was that Carvana opted to buy Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) dealerships primarily, a strange decision given the automaker's long list of recent struggles and receding market share. That said, this strange pairing might just be a match made in heaven for Carvana, and here's why.At first glance, Carvana scooping up physical dealerships goes against its historic strategy, but in reality, it's attempting to disrupt the age-old dealership model as we know it. As it attempts this strategic pivot, there's also reason to believe the synergy created could reward investors. Jeep will play a big role in reversing market share losses. Image source: Stellantis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Carvana Co Registered Shs -A- 53,09 -3,42% Carvana Co Registered Shs -A-
Stellantis 5,03 -0,71% Stellantis

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