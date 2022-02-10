|
10.02.2022 16:45:00
A Strong Q4 From This Unstoppable Footwear Business Could Be a Sign to Buy the Stock
Earnings season is in full swing, and that means valuable information for investors to digest when it comes to current or potential stock holdings. One earnings announcement I'll be paying close attention to comes from Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). The burgeoning shoe maker has been on my watch list, but it hasn't made it into my portfolio because I just can't assess whether the brand has staying power or if it's just a fad. Is Crocs a stock you should consider adding to your portfolio? If the upcoming financial results are positive, I think this is a no-brainer stock to buy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!