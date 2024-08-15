|
15.08.2024 07:00:00
A subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS sold a property in the Tähesaju commercial area
The 100% subsidiary of the fund, EfTEN Tähesaju tee OÜ, signed on 13.08.2024 with Kinnisvara Info AS agreement under the law of obligations and sold the property located at Tähesaju 5 in the Tähesaju retail park in Lasnamäe, Tallinn, at a price that does not significantly differ from the property's last balance sheet value. The transaction is planned to be completed on 16.09.2024. AS Kinnisvara Info acquires the property for its own use with the aim of using the building as a Konverter Furnishing Center. The parties have agreed that the terms of the transaction will be confidential. The transaction is not considered to be significant according to the section "Requirements for issuers" of the rules and regulations of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
At the same time, a lease termination agreement was signed with the previous tenant of the property - AS Hortes, according to which AS Hortes will cease operations in the Tähesaju on 13.09.2024.
After the July 2024 stock exchange announcement of the termination of Hortes' lease, several new tenants appeared for the Tähesaju 5 property. After a thorough consideration of the alternatives, the management board of the fund decided that from the investors' point of view, the best decision is to sell the property to a new end user and reinvest the proceeds in new commercial real estate projects. The book value of this property is 1.3% of the total volume of consolidated real estate investments of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shs
|18,55
|0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Freitag leichter präsentieren. Die asiatischen Märkte legen vor dem Wochenende zu.