A. Sungailiene appointed as the new CEO of AB “Ignitis gamyba”

Asta Sungailiene has been appointed as the new CEO of AB "Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company), a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group). Her five-year term starts on 27 March. She will replace the previous CEO, Rimgaudas Kalvaitis, at the end of his term.

The CEO-elect of the Company is currently working as the Board Member and Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at EPSO-G. Her last day at EPSO-G is 26 March.

"First of all, I would like to thank the previous CEO, R. Kalvaitis, for his consistent work and major role in the development of the Company. Under his leadership, several major projects have been completed, including the major overhaul of unit 7 at Elektrenai Complex. He also launched strategically significant projects, for example, the construction of the unit 5 at Kruonis PSHP. I am happy to see one expert in his field being replaced with another. Rimgaudas will be replaced by Asta Sungailiene, an executive with extensive managing experience, whose knowledge will ensure the successful continuity of the Company and who will contribute to the purpose of the Group to create a 100% green and secure energy ecosystem for current and future generations,” said Vidmantas Salietis, Chair of the Board of the Company and the Management Board Member of the Group.?

A. Sungailiene has over 20 years of experience as a senior executive, mainly in financial and banking areas, venture capital, logistics, energy and production companies. A. Sungailiene held the position of CEO at Lietuvos Paštas from 2018 to 2023.

"The Group is heavily involved in the green transition of the region, which will have a positive impact on all the Baltic states. This is why I am excited to join the Company and the team. Even though this stage of my career carries many responsibilities, I also see it as a great opportunity to contribute to the development of the Company while creating a sustainable energy sector,” shares the new CEO of the Company, Asta Sungailiene.?

The new CEO will ensure an effective continuity of the Company's operations and projects, including the long-term strategic goals of the Company that are currently being implemented.??

In total, 32 candidates have participated in the selection. It was conducted by an external recruitment agency, J. Friisberg & Partners.?

The Company operates and develops the largest electricity generation capacities in Lithuania and helps ensure the security and reliability of the energy systems in the Baltic and Nordic regions.?

