A Surge in This Industry Is the Perfect Recipe for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During the pandemic, college enrollments dropped sharply, but recently, there has been a big wave of applications. In a video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 28, Fool contributors Matt Frankel, Dan Caplinger, and Nicholas Rossolillo answer a member's question about American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the largest student-housing business in the country. Continue reading