Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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20.06.2026 15:36:00
A Surprising Retirement Withdrawal Strategy Could Leave You With More Money Later
When you retire, one of the biggest financial decisions you'll face is how much money to withdraw from your savings each year. Many retirees rely on a fixed withdrawal strategy, often based on the widely known 4% rule. Under this approach, you withdraw a set percentage of your portfolio and adjust that amount for inflation each year.While that strategy is certainly easy to implement, it's not necessarily the best way to preserve wealth. You may want to take a more flexible and adaptable approach if your priority is making sure your money lasts as long as you want it to.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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