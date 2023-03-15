A Surprisingly Simple Reason Zoom Stock Can Win in This $21 Billion Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Feb. 23, 2022, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) expanded its business beyond its ubiquitous videoconferencing platform and into the contact-center space. According to management, this will be a $21 billion opportunity by 2026.The contact-center space is full of competition, leading some investors to dismiss Zoom's prospects in capturing a meaningful sliver of the opportunity. But there's a simple reason to believe the company can win. And it starts with an understanding of its mission.At the top of many of its filings, Zoom says, "Our mission is to make communications frictionless and secure." I believe that by "frictionless," management means it strives to be easy to use.Continue reading